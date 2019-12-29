Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Best game of season in finale
Jones rushed 11 times for 106 yards and secured both of his targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.
Jones' pair of fumbles were naturally a blemish, but he did help make up for it with a career-high rushing yardage total that was partly comprised of a 33-yard run. It was a positive finish to the season for Jones, who posted 183 total rushing yards over his last pair of games and was exponentially better than during an utterly forgettable 2018 rookie campaign. Head coach Bruce Arians never quite committed fully to either Jones or backfield Peyton Barber as a feature back this season, which makes Jones' final total of 724 rushing yards a respectable one given the circumstances.
