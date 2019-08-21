Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Bothered by swollen knee
Jones has been dealing with swelling in his knee, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Jones appeared to hyper-extend his left knee on the opening kickoff of Friday's preseason win over Miami, but he stayed in the game briefly to take two carries for seven yards. A return to practice Tuesday doesn't necessarily mean he'll play in Friday's exhibition against Cleveland, though it's at least a step in the right direction.
