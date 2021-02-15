Jones will undergo surgery to have a pin removed from his left pinky finger Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones had surgery to address a broken finger back in mid-December, and he'll now undergo another procedure to fully address the issue. After returning from his initial surgery Jones was able to play through his finger injury, though he did subsequently miss time due to COVID-19 protocols and a quad contusion, ultimately playing second fiddle to Leonard Fournette during Tampa Bay's playoff run. Jones should remain on track for the tentative start of offseason workouts, and with Fournette on track to become an unrestricted free agent March, Ke'Shawn Vaughn could end up being his primary competition for the No.1 backfield spot.