Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Bulls his way to TD in win
Jones rushed 12 times for 51 yards and a touchdown and secured all three targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Jones split run-game work almost evenly with Peyton Barber, who logged 11 carries himself. However, it was Jones who got a touchdown opportunity and made good with it, powering his way into the end zone from four yards out to cap off the opening drive of the second half for the Buccaneers. The score was Jones' fifth of the season, all which have come on the ground. The second-year back will look to follow up his solid performance when he faces the vulnerable Jaguars run defense in Week 13.
