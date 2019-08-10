Jones rushed four times for 18 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.

With just five touches Friday, Jones already churned out more production than he did all of last preseason to kick off a disastrous rookie campaign. The second-year back has been lauded all offseason by the coaching staff for his conditioning, attitude and performance, and for at least one night, he proved he was capable of carrying that over into game action. Jones looked crisp and decisive on his runs, and the muscle he added over the last several months was evident in the power Jones flashed on a couple of his carries. Jones will continue to battle Peyton Barber for the lead-back role in next week's exhibition against the Dolphins.