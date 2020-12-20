Jones (finger) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will not be active for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jones underwent surgery to repair his fractured pinkie finger Tuesday, but there seemed a chance he could face Atlanta if capable of shouldering late-week practice reps. A subsequent Wednesday shift to the reserve/COVID-19 list promptly changed the outlook, and it's now confirmed the 23-year-old will miss his first game of 2020. With Tampa Bay proceeding devoid of the NFL's fourth-leading rusher for Sunday's NFC South clash, Leonard Fournette is expected to step into the primary running back role, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.