Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Could play Friday
Jones overcame knee soreness and swelling to practice both Tuesday and Wednesday and could play versus the Browns in Friday's preseason game, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Jones suffered a likely hyperextension of his left knee in last Friday's preseason contest against the Dolphins, but his return to the field Tuesday and Wednesday certainly indicates he experienced at least some improvement. Coach Bruce Arians wouldn't commit to Jones suiting up against Cleveland when asked about his second-year running back Wednesday, however, leaving open the possibility of holding Jones out at his discretion in what would be his last likely opportunity to play behind the first-team offensive line this preseason.
