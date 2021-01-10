Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates that a quad issue Jones practiced through this past week flared up before Saturday's playoff win over Washington.

Per the report, Jones' quad contusion "swelled on him" and the running back had difficulty getting loose as game-time approached. Jones' status is therefore worth monitoring as the Bucs prepare for their next postseason contest. With Jones not recording any snaps Saturday, Leonard Fournette led the team's rushing attack, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn worked in a reserve/change-of-pace role.