Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he views Jones (finger) as doubtful to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of the team's Week 16 game in Detroit, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Prior to landing on the list Dec. 16, Jones' playing status was in question after he required surgery a day before that to address a fractured pinkie finger on his left hand. Arians didn't clarify where exactly Jones stands as he looks to clear the COVID-19 protocol, but the running back seemingly doesn't have much hope of receiving the green light for Saturday's game in Detroit. If that's the case, Leonard Fournette would likely be in store for another turn as Tampa Bay's lead back.