Jones carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards and caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Saints.

While his overall production wasn't impressive, the key numbers for Jones might have been seven and 19, the combined touches and yards produced by Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy. Fournette could grow into a bigger role as he becomes more familiar with the Bucs' playbook, but if Jones maintains his hold on the No. 1 job, better days will be ahead for the third-year back -- perhaps as soon as Week 2 against a Panthers defense that got gashed for 139 scrimmage yards and three TDs by Josh Jacobs in its opener.