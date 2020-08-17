Jones has impressed as both a runner and receiver in early training camp practices, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The third-year pro was recently anointed as the clear-cut lead back by head coach Bruce Arians, but Jones is doing anything but resting on his laurels. Vitali had previously reported Jones, who spent plenty of time this offseason working on his receiving skills, looked like he had much surer hands while hauling in some throws from Brady in Sunday's no-contact session, and the USC product also ripped off a long run after breaking free up the middle in Monday's padded practice. Jones naturally won't have preseason games this summer with which to cement his hold on the top job, but he may simply need to maintain his current caliber of performance to ensure he heads into a Week 1 matchup against the Saints at the top of the depth chart.