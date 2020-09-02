Coach Bruce Arians said Jones had one bad day of drops but otherwise showcased improved hands and pass blocking throughout training camp, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The drop-filled practice got a lot of attention, though things simmered down once it was reported that the Bucs' other running backs also were having issues in the passing game. It sounds like Jones cleaned it up over the past couple weeks, with Arians noting that the third-year pro "looks like he can be an all-around back," Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. If nothing else, Jones figures to enter Week 1 as the starter and lead runner, opening his season with a tricky road matchup against a Saints defense that limited running backs to 3.7 YPC and 64.9 rushing yards per game last year.