Jones rushed 17 times for 106 yards and brought in three of five targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Jones had the backfield all to himself Thursday, as Leonard Fournette (ankle) was surprisingly active but didn't log a carry, nor did rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn before leaving the game just before halftime with a chest injury. Jones put forth an efficient night, one where he ripped off a game-long 37-yard run and still averaged a solid 4.3 yards per rush on his other 16 carries. The USC product has now eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice in four days, and his relatively modest but steady involvement in the passing game is certainly a plus. Jones will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 6 showdown with the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.