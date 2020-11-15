Jones rushed 23 times for 192 yards and a touchdown while also securing one of two targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The start of Jones' day certainly wasn't a harbinger of what was to come, as he lost the ball at his own 32-yard line to short-circuit the Buccaneers' first drive after just two plays. Nevertheless, the third-year back would go on to abundantly atone for his mistake, however, with the highlight of his afternoon coming on a 98-yard touchdown run off left guard in the third quarter to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 26-17 at the time. Jones also consistently gained chunk yards as the game wore on, leading to a career-high rushing yardage tally and his fourth 100-yard effort of the campaign overall. Jones will look to stay hot in a tough matchup against the Rams' stingy defense in a Week 11 Monday night showdown.