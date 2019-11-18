Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Foiled by game script in loss
Jones rushed just four times for 13 yards and brought in two of four targets for one yard in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
The final numbers say it all in terms of type of day it was for Jones, whose current "lead back" designation equated to zero fantasy relevance Sunday. Game script blew up any chance the Buccaneers had of sticking with the ground attaack, but due to the fact the team's defense frequently puts them in a hole, that's at risk of happening on any given week. Jones will look to boost his production significantly when he faces the Falcons' suddenly resurgent defense in Week 12.
