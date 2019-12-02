Jones rushed just six times for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jones ended up 11 carries behind backfield Peyton Barber in yet another confounding week of running back usage courtesy of coach Bruce Arians. The Buccaneers' head man explained in his postgame press conference that the disparity in the division of labor was due both to Barber finding success more consistently on the ground and Jones missing a blitz pickup at one point, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Therefore, it's difficult to draw too many lasting conclusions from Sunday's numbers, and Jones could well be back to a larger role in a Week 14 interconference battle versus the Colts.