Coach Bruce Arians noted Friday that Jones (quad) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game at New Orleans, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With that in mind, Jones seems like to be officially listed as questionable for the contest. Either way, however, Leonard Fournette will be the Buccaneers' starting running back Sunday, following his strong performance in the team's wild-card win over Washington this past Saturday.