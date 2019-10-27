Jones rushed 11 times for 35 yards and secured one of four targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Jones outpaced backfield mate Peyton Barber in carries by one and also made good use of his one reception. However, the Buccaneers' backfield picture remains as muddled as ever, as coach Bruce Arians appears set to keep both backs in a timeshare for the time being. As a result, Jones remains a speculative play heading into a Week 9 matchup against a tough Seattle run defense.