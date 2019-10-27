Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Garners 52 total yards in loss
Jones rushed 11 times for 35 yards and secured one of four targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Jones outpaced backfield mate Peyton Barber in carries by one and also made good use of his one reception. However, the Buccaneers' backfield picture remains as muddled as ever, as coach Bruce Arians appears set to keep both backs in a timeshare for the time being. As a result, Jones remains a speculative play heading into a Week 9 matchup against a tough Seattle run defense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Salvages day with score•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Modest numbers in division loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Leads backfield, scores in win•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Totals 121 scrimmage yards•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Significant downturn in touches•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Remains backup for Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...