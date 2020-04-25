Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Gets competition in draft
Jones will have competition for carries in the form of rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who the Buccaneers selected in the third round (76th overall pick) Friday night.
Vaughn wrapped up his college career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Vanderbilt, and although he was clearly a tier below the top prospects at his position in this year's draft, he has the talent to push Jones and slide into the role vacated by the departed Peyton Barber. Jones has been the subject of praise on more than one occasion from general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians this offseason, and the selection of Vaughn isn't a referendum on the USC product's standing with the team by any means. In fact, Greg Auman of The Athletic believes the fact Tampa passed on drafting a back in the second round - when the likes of J.K. Dobbins and Cam Akers were still available -- is a tacit endorsement of Jones. However, both Licht and Arians have also made clear that they're looking to ideally utilize two diverse tailbacks in their base offensive plans. Therefore, much like last season, Jones could find his carries frequently capped in the 15-to-17 range if Vaughn remains healthy and develops as expected.
