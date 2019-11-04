Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Gets into end zone during loss
Jones rushed 18 times for 67 yards and a touchdown and secured both of his targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Jones spearheaded the Buccaneers' backfield by a comfortable margin, garnering 14 more carries than Peyton Barber. He powered in from eight yards out to cap off a seven-play, 75-yard drive in the first quarter as well, his third rushing touchdown of the season overall. Jones has encouragingly logged double-digit carries in consecutive games, but it's still anyone's guess who'll lead the backfield between he and Barber from week to week. Jones will look to build on what was his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season when he faces the Cardinals in Week 10.
