Jones rushed 12 times for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Making his return from a two-game absence as a result of a finger injury and stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones was efficient with his modest number of opportunities. The third-year back's long run of the day went for just 16 yards, so he consistently gained positive yardage versus a Falcons defense that had been stingy against the run all season. Jones' lack of passing game work was a disappointment, but now that he garnered some game action prior to the end of the regular season, the USC product should be ready for a full workload in a first-round playoff matchup against either the Giants or Washington next weekend.