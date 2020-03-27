Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Getting competition soon?
Coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs would "love to have a pass-catching back" to complement Jones in the backfield, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
This might be taken as a hint that the Bucs are comfortable with Jones as their lead runner, but it also could be interpreted as a critique of his blocking and receiving skills. The offseason priorities in Tampa Bay were to add Tom Brady and re-sign key players in the defensive front seven, while RB Peyton Barber and WR Breshad Perriman were permitted to leave without much of a challenge. The backfield depth chart now looks paper-thin behind Jones, featuring Dare Ogunbowale, T.J. Logan (thumb) and Aca'Cedric Ware -- a trio with 16 combined NFL carries. Tampa figures to add running backs in the coming weeks, and while that may include an early draft pick, Arians doesn't seem too worried about the position.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Raises expectations•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Best game of season in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Strong first half in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Another quiet day in win•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Underwhelming in Week 14 win•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Retains starting job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Quarterback Dynasty Winners and Losers
The quarterback carousel sent shockwaves through the NFL, but the Dynasty implications were...
-
Jalen Reagor prospect profile
Jalen Reagor's final collegiate season was statistically underwhelming. Was it a warning sign...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Dynasty tight end winners and losers
There were far more winners than losers at tight end over the past month.
-
Post-free agency non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency non-PPR mock draft for 2020.
-
Dynasty wide receiver winners and losers
Two big trades altered the Dynasty landscape at the wide receiver position.