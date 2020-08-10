Jones, who's entered training camp primed for the lead role in the Buccaneers' remade backfield, has been getting early advice from Tom Brady on pass-catching technique out of the backfield, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Given Brady's extensive track record of success throwing to his backs, Jones is undoubtedly acutely aware of how important it will be for him to take the next step as a receiver this season. To that end, the third-year back has already been absorbing knowledge from Brady, who Jones says has advised him to run his routes low to the ground and "run my routes like I've already got the ball." The USC product is looking to elevate his game another notch as a runner as well after rushing for 724 yards and six touchdowns at 4.2 yards per carry last season, and Laine reports Jones has bulked up to 225 pounds in his quest for more power. Meanwhile, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports Jones has also focused on upping his knowledge of what defenses like to do in certain scenarios, and that he's also honed in on learning his blocking assignments better after being pulled out of a game last season for whiffing in pass protection.