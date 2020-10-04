Jones rushed 20 times for 111 yards and brought in six of nine targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The third-year back took on clear lead-back duties with Leonard Fournette (ankle) out of action Sunday and LeSean McCoy ultimately exiting early with an ankle issue of his own. The extra responsibility ultimately equated to a productive fantasy day for Jones, who logged a career-high number of targets in the short passing game. The USC product could have a similar level of usage on the ground in a Week 5 Thursday night matchup against the Bears, as Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports that Fournette "has a chance" but may not necessarily be ready to go on the short week, and McCoy could potentially be forced to sit out as well.