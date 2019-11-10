Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Heavy use as receiver
Jones rushed 11 times for 29 yards and a touchdown and secured all eight targets for 77 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Jones' lost fumble didn't help his cause in his first official game as the starting running back, but he still put together a strong fantasy effort thanks to a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a team - and career-high eight receptions. Jones ultimately logged the same number of carries as backfield mate Peyton Barber, however, so it appears Bruce Arians' definition of lead back is a bit more fluid than other coaches. Jones will look for more overall opportunities in a Week 11 matchup versus a tough Saints defense.
