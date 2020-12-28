Arians said Monday that he's "hopeful" Jones (finger) will come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and suit up against the Falcons in Week 17, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jones will have to clear all necessary protocols relating to COVID-19 before returning to Tampa Bay's facilities, at which point he'll be able to test out his fractured left pinky finger. As such, Jones will have to overcome a number of hurdles before garnering full clearance, but it appears as though he's trending toward a Week 17 return. Arians said he hopes to get the second-year running back "prepared for playoffs."
