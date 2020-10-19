Jones carried the ball 23 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Packers. He also caught both of his targets for eight yards.

With the Bucs' defense surprisingly shutting down Aaron Rodgers, Jones ended up being the offensive star of the afternoon as he topped the century mark in rushing yards for the third straight game. Even if Leonard Fournette (ankle) is healthy enough to suit up in Week 7 on the road against the Raiders, it's hard to imagine Jones' role shrinking significantly given his current form.