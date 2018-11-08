Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Absent for practice again
Jones (hamstring) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jones still has yet to practice since suffering a strained hamstring Oct. 28 against the Bengals and looks in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday versus Washington. For what it's worth, Jones has been able to do elliptical work and told Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that he's feeling better, but he'll need to put in some on-field work before gaining clearance to play again. If the rookie is sidelined this weekend as anticipated, Peyton Barber would have a clear path to handling the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, with reserves Jacquizz Rodgers and Shaun Wilson more likely to make impacts on passing downs and special teams, respectively.
