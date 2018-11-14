Jones II (hamstring) will attempt to practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jones II hasn't taken the practice field since suffering a hamstring strain Oct. 28, missing two games in the meantime. Per Laine, Jones II said the hamstring is "feeling really good," a sign that he's closing in on a return. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether the 2018 second-round pick was able to suit up and participate.

