Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Aiming to practice Wednesday
Jones II (hamstring) will attempt to practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Jones II hasn't taken the practice field since suffering a hamstring strain Oct. 28, missing two games in the meantime. Per Laine, Jones II said the hamstring is "feeling really good," a sign that he's closing in on a return. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether the 2018 second-round pick was able to suit up and participate.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Sidelined again Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Absent for practice again•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Missing more practice time•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Officially ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Likely out 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Expected to miss multiple games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...