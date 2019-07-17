Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Bulks up in offseason
Jones is up to 221 pounds after playing at approximately 208 pounds during his rookie season last year, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The added weight is by design, with Jones emphasizing he's been working with a personal trainer this offseason and following a nutritional regimen designed to add lean muscle. While getting stronger year to year is typically advisable in the NFL, it can sometimes have the unintended detrimental effect of making skill position players a bit less fleet of foot. That said, the decision to add extra pounds in any form is somewhat interesting for Jones, whose speed was one of the main factors that attracted the Buccaneers' previous regime to select him with the 38th overall pick of the 2018 draft. Jones does appear to have received a legitimate clean slate with the new coaching staff headed by Bruce Arians and has received strong reviews for his work in non-contact practices throughout the offseason; however, it remains to be seen whether he'll continue demonstrating improvement once the pads come in training camp.
