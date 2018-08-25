Jones had six carries for seven yards and one reception for 37 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Peyton Barber got the start and was once again far more effective on the ground, but it wasn't a total lost cause for Jones, who burnt a linebacker to catch a deep pass while split out wide. The rookie reportedly has struggled with drops during training camp, prompting running backs coach Tim Spencer to say earlier this week that there's a reason Jones was only targeted 17 times at USC last season. Though he may be a work in progress, the second-round pick possesses the kind of explosive athleticism that hints at long-term upside in the passing game. Of course, he'll likely have to settle for a change-of-pace role entering Week 1, with Barber likely to get most of the carries and Jacquizz Rodgers or Shaun Wilson handling most passing downs. Charles Sims (knee) is out of the picture, but that probably isn't a significant development for Jones' value, considering Sims might not have made the team even if he'd stayed healthy.