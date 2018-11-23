Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Deemed questionable for Week 12
Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite logging full practices throughout the week, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The practice regimen suggests Jones is healthy to play, but it isn't out of the question for the Bucs to essentially make him a healthy scratch. Of course, the team would be wise to give him a closer look at some point over the final six weeks of the season, considering lead back Peyton Barber is a known commodity (and an unspectacular one at that). Jones figures to get some touches if he returns for Sunday's game.
