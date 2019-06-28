The Buccaneers are excited about the progress Jones displayed during their offseason program, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Actions speak louder than words, and the Bucs certainly made a statement with their lack of offseason additions to the backfield. Everything points to a fantastic opportunity for Jones, a 2018 second-round pick who averaged 1.9 yards on 23 carries and 4.7 yards on seven catches in nine games during his rookie season. He'll likely open training camp sharing first-team snaps with Peyton Barber, while the rest of the depth chart holds Dare Ogunbowale, 30-year-old Andre Ellington and undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson. New coach Bruce Arians must be a believer in Jones and/or Barber.