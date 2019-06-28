Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Displays offseason progress
The Buccaneers are excited about the progress Jones displayed during their offseason program, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Actions speak louder than words, and the Bucs certainly made a statement with their lack of offseason additions to the backfield. Everything points to a fantastic opportunity for Jones, a 2018 second-round pick who averaged 1.9 yards on 23 carries and 4.7 yards on seven catches in nine games during his rookie season. He'll likely open training camp sharing first-team snaps with Peyton Barber, while the rest of the depth chart holds Dare Ogunbowale, 30-year-old Andre Ellington and undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson. New coach Bruce Arians must be a believer in Jones and/or Barber.
