Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Envisioned as three-down back

Jones, who only notched 32 receptions during his college career at USC, is nevertheless expected to have a pass-catching role during his rookie season, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "We certainly hope that he's going to be a three-down back and I certainly envision him [being one]," said Buccaneers running back coach Tim Spencer. "Obviously, he's got some work to do in terms of being able to run certain pass routes, motioning around, catching the ball, but he can pick up the blitzes and things like that."

Jones brings excellent speed to the table, something the Bucs have sorely lacked in their backfield for quite some time. Tellingly, Tampa hasn't ranked any higher than 28th in number of runs of either 10 or 20 yards over the last two seasons, and no Bucs back has logged a run of 50 or more yards since the 2015 campaign. Therefore, the team plans to try and maximize every opportunity to get the rookie out in the open field, which includes matching him up against linebackers and safeties on pass routes out of the backfield. Jones is expected to initially share carries with Peyton Barber heading into the 2018 season, although Smith reports that head coach Dirk Koetter could certainly devise plays where both players are on the field simultaneously.