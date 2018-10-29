Jones suffered a strained hamstring during Sunday's game against the Bengals and is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The good news is that Jones avoided an injury of the season-ending variety, but the second-round rookie nonetheless will have his professional development stunted while he gets his hamstring back in order. Look for Peyton Barber to continue to operate as the clear lead back in the meantime, with Jacquizz Rodgers and Shaun Wilson around to help carry the load.