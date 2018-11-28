Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Finally free of injury
Jones (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Since straining his hamstring Week 8, Jones was a regular presence on those reports, missing four games in the process. With the injury behind him, he can focus on regaining a foothold in Tampa Bay's backfield, which has been dominated by Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers this season to the tune of 19.5 touches per game between the duo.
