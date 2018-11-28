Jones (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Since straining his hamstring Week 8, Jones was a regular presence on those reports, missing four games in the process. With the injury behind him, he can focus on regaining a foothold in Tampa Bay's backfield, which has been dominated by Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers this season to the tune of 19.5 touches per game between the duo.

More News
Our Latest Stories