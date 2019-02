Coach Bruce Arians said he's excited to see if Jones can do some of the things David Johnson did in the same offensive scheme for the Cardinals, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's hard to make a serious comparison between the two players, with Johnson at a clear advantage in nearly every aspect besides straight-line speed. To be fair, Jones didn't have much chance to succeed as a rookie second-round pick in 2018, seeing just 23 carries and nine targets in nine games behind a bad offensive line. While he still offers some promise as a big-play threat, the USC product hasn't displayed much aptitude in the passing game, which is a serious obstacle to earning playing time. Arians is hoping Jones can take advantage of a full, healthy offseason to develop some of those skills. Regardless of what happens with the Tampa Bay backfield this offseason, the 21-year-old Jones will enter training camp with a lot to prove.