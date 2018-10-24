Jones took most of the reps at Wednesday's practice in the absence of Peyton Barber (undisclosed), Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The Tampa Bay backfield situation will require close watching in the lead up to Sunday's game at Cincinnati. In addition to Barber's unspecified injury, the team may simply have a desire to get Jones more involved with the offense. Undrafted rookie Shaun Wilson reportedly also had a role at Wednesday's practice.