Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Heading to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers selected Jones in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

A perfect blend of value and need, the Buccaneers made a shrewd selection here in grabbing Jones out of USC. Jones finally took over the lead back role in his junior season and didn't look back, taking 261 carries for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 14 receptions for 187 yards and a score. A pulled hamstring at the NFL Combine prevented him from posting a legitimate time in the 40-yard dash, but one look at his tape confirms that he's one of the fastest running backs in this year's class when the pads are on. Jones also runs with a bit more physicality than his 6-foot, 200-pound frame would suggest, taking on defenders and often finishing his runs with power. Considering the Buccaneers had arguably the worst running back situation in the league coming into the draft, it makes sense that Jones was a priority for them early in the second round. He very well could work his way into the starting gig by the end of preseason.