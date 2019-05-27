Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Impressing in OTAs
Jones has been impressive as both a runner and receiver during the first two weeks of OTAs, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Perhaps no player on the offense has more to prove than Jones, who fell disastrously short of expectations as a 2018 second-round selection. Jones' offseason got off to a positive start off the field with an early endorsement from new head coach Bruce Arians, and the second-year back has validated the vote of confidence over the first two weeks of on-field work. On Thursday, Jones looked particularly elusive after bringing in passes according to Vitali, and he also earned praise from Arians after last Tuesday's session. While Peyton Barber still sits atop the depth chart and there's talk of getting him more involved in the passing game as well, Jones possesses a much more dynamic skill set that could potentially earn him significant playing time if he can translate it to the field.
