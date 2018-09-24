Jones (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Steelers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jones' pro debut will be delayed another week following the Buccaneers' decision to deactivate him. The trend likely will continue as long as Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers remain healthy and productive. Jones' next chance to play arrives Sunday in Chicago.

