Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Inactive in Week 1
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season-opening tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
It's the latest taste of adversity for the 2018 second-round pick, who struggled to find any running room throughout the preseason and saw Peyton Barber unequivocally take the reins of the No. 1 running back job in the process. However, Sunday's inactive status also signifies that veteran Jacquizz Rodgers is the preferred gameday option to start the season, adding further disappointment to the early portion of Jones' NFL career.
