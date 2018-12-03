Jones rushed four times for two yards in the Buccaneers' 24-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Making his return after a four-game absence, Jones essentially picked up where he'd left off, not a positive by any means in his case. The rookie's production was as middling as it was prior to his injury, and he's yet to top 3.0 yards per carry in any of the five regular-season games he's suited up for. Jones appears destined to remain firmly behind Peyton Barber in the backfield pecking order for the last four games of the regular season.