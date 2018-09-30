Jones rushed 10 times for 29 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Making his NFL debut, Jones struggled to find running room, although not to the extent that he had during an utterly forgettable preseason. The rookie notably outpaced starter Peyton Barber in carries by three, but the atypical game script that saw the Bucs trailing by five touchdowns at halftime could certainly have had something to do with that. Given that Barber hasn't been able to get much going in his opportunity as the No. 1 back, it will be interesting to see how Dirk Koetter uses the upcoming bye week to sort out the backfield's division of labor for a Week 6 divisional clash against the Falcons.