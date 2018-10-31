Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Likely out 1-to-2 weeks
Jones is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks due to a hamstring injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jones was knocked out of the Bucs' Week 8 loss at Cincinnati with what was eventually termed a hamstring strain. Unfortunately for the rookie, he's now slated to take a seat just as he was getting involved regularly in the offense. Expect Peyton Barber to continue acting as the primary running back, with Jacquizz Rodgers and potentially undrafted rookie Shaun Wilson also earning the occasional touch.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Ruled out with hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Getting reps with Barber injured•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Notches first NFL touchdown during win•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Logs four touches in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Leads backfield in carries during loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...