Jones is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks due to a hamstring injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones was knocked out of the Bucs' Week 8 loss at Cincinnati with what was eventually termed a hamstring strain. Unfortunately for the rookie, he's now slated to take a seat just as he was getting involved regularly in the offense. Expect Peyton Barber to continue acting as the primary running back, with Jacquizz Rodgers and potentially undrafted rookie Shaun Wilson also earning the occasional touch.

More News
Our Latest Stories