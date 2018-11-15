Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The fact that Jones has been on the field -- albeit in a limited fashion -- for the Buccaneers' first two sessions of the week offers some encouragement that he might be able to give it a go Sunday against the Giants. Unless the rookie fits in a full practice Friday, however, he'll likely carry a questionable designation into the weekend. If Jones is ultimately cleared to play in Week 11, there's a decent chance the Buccaneers restrict his workload, given that he had missed the team's prior two contests with the strained hamstring.

