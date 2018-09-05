Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Listed as third running back to open season
Jones is listed as the third running back behind Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers on the initial version of the regular-season depth chart, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The inauspicious start to the second-round pick's career continued Tuesday with the release of the first depth chart of the regular season, as Jones earned a slotting that's more or less commensurate with his preseason performance. The former USC Trojan carried 28 times for 22 yards over four exhibitions, with a two-yard touchdown run in the preseason opener against the Dolphins serving as the only oasis in the desert for him this summer. How long into the season the initial backfield pecking order endures would seemingly hinge on the pace of Jones' development -- the better he performs with whatever opportunities he's presented, the quicker he'd likely surpass Rodgers in playing time, given the gulf in raw talent between the two.
