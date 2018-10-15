Jones rushed once for three yards and brought in all three targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie had seen 11 total touches in a Week 4 blowout loss to the Bears, but it appears that the bump in opportunity may have been largely due to game script. Jones was back to playing a decidedly secondary role to Peyton Barber in Week 6, with the latter showing well by averaging 6.3 yards per rush on 13 carries and adding another four touches through the air. Jones' modest passing game involvement is somewhat encouraging, but he remains largely out of the fantasy conversation heading into a Week 7 interconference showdown with the Browns.