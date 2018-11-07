Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Missing more practice time
Jones (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jones didn't practice at all last week and isn't on the right track to avoid a multi-game absence. Peyton Barber (ankle) was unable to take advantage last week, as the Bucs were forced to play from behind all afternoon in a 42-28 loss to the Panthers. A Week 10 home game against the injury-riddled Redskins sets up much better for Barber to stay involved, assuming his own injury isn't a major concern.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Officially ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Likely out 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Ruled out with hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Getting reps with Barber injured•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Notches first NFL touchdown during win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...