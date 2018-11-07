Jones (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones didn't practice at all last week and isn't on the right track to avoid a multi-game absence. Peyton Barber (ankle) was unable to take advantage last week, as the Bucs were forced to play from behind all afternoon in a 42-28 loss to the Panthers. A Week 10 home game against the injury-riddled Redskins sets up much better for Barber to stay involved, assuming his own injury isn't a major concern.

More News
Our Latest Stories