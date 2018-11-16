Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Missing third straight game
Jones (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jones took a step forward in his recovery from a hamstring strain by practicing Wednesday through Friday in a limited fashion, but it wasn't enough for the Buccaneers to sign off on his availability for game action. With the rookie now set to miss a third straight contest, Jacquizz Rodgers should be locked in as the clear top backup to starting running back Peyton Barber for one more week. Jones will turn his focus to building up to full practice participation with the hope of playing in the Bucs' subsequent game Nov. 25 against the 49ers.
